Woman killed while walking in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Volusia County, then sped off, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place at about 9:45 p.m. on West New York Avenue, near Padrick Avenue, said Lt. Kim Montes, a spokesperson for the FHP.

The pedestrian was a woman, but her name hasn’t been released.

Troopers aren’t sure what type of vehicle they’re seeking, nor could they confirm what direction the driver headed after the wreck.

