Woman killed while walking on OBT, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Monday evening while walking in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Pope Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the victim, identified only as a 53-year-old woman from Orlando, was walking in an unknown direction when she was struck by a GMC pickup truck, driven by Reggie Haynes, 56, headed south on OBT.

The FHP is asking for any witnesses to the crash to call 407-737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation.

