Woman leads Melbourne police on chase before DUI arrest

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne DUI suspect led police on a brief chase through the city Monday night after officers received calls about a reckless driver near New Haven Avenue and U.S. 1 just before 8 p.m.

Police say Amanda Engstrom, 32, slammed into a guard rail near Nasa Boulevard and that witnesses directed to police to where she was, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Engstrom slowed down and then pulled back onto U.S. 1, driving through several lanes of traffic as police turned on their lights and sirens, according to arrest reports.

Dash cam footage from the chase shows a vehicle reportedly driven by Engstrom speeding up and down U.S. 1 near New Haven Avenue. The vehicle slows down as if to pull over multiple times before turning around and driving away again, often making erratic movements through several busy intersections.

Engstrom eventually pulled over near Palmetto Avenue where she was arrested.

Upon being arrested, police discovered a knife in the center console where they'd seen her reaching during the brief pursuit. Officers also found there was a felony warrant for Engstrom, who was charged with heroin possession back in May of this year and failed to appear in court last month.

Engstrom was arrested Monday night and charged with driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding a wreck with property damage, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

She is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond status

