Woman mad about bad haircut shoves stylist to ground, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont woman was arrested on a battery charge after she shoved a stylist at JCPenney for giving her a bad haircut, deputies say.

Venita Willis, 48, expressed that she was not happy with her haircut to her stylist, who offered her a discount for the inconvenience. The report states Willis refused the discount and asked for the stylist's manager.

When the manager came out, they also offered ways to resolve the issue, which Willis refused. Willis called the stylist names, and pushed the stylist to the ground, causing her to land on her back, deputies said.

The stylist stated that she had a back pain after the incident but was not taken to a hospital. Deputies said they observed a red mark on the victim's chest.

Deputies spoke with Willis who admitted to pushing the victim. Willis said she felt the stylist was "unsympathetic" and "had a smirk on her face and was laughing," according to the report.

Willis was arrested on a simple battery charge.

