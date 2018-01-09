Woman punched in face during attack inside Holly Hill Walmart

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill police issued an alert to be on the lookout for a thin black man and his getaway car after a woman said she was attacked inside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

According to a police report, the incident happened Saturday morning at the store located at 1905 N. Nova Road.

"It was Saturday morning, went shopping, pushing the cart," Lillian Cox told News 6.

She said she was on the bread aisle of the store when someone approached her and hit her.

"Bam! And I just saw stars," she said. "He punched me in the face, and then he pushed me down, and my shoulder and forearm hit the floor. Then he kicked me, and I didn’t know he had kicked me until the police officer told me."

Witnesses told Holly Hill police the man made it to the front of the store with Cox's purse.

"The cashier grabbed the purse from him, and they were playing tug-of-war, and he said something like, 'I found it, and I was giving it back to her,'" one witness said.

Shoppers told police the man left the store, got into a silver-striped Dodge Charger and left the area.

Holly Hill police said they reviewed surveillance video, which shows Cox being hit so hard that her feet left the floor before she landed.

Cox said she spent hours at the doctor Monday being examined and getting X-rays. She said she's suffering from bruises, she has a sprained arm and she's on pain medication.

She said she's grateful to a female customer for coming to her aid when she said she needed it.

"An angel customer came up to me, helped me, comforted me," she said. "She’s the one that called the police. She did everything."

Cox said she's concerned since police told her another woman was robbed at the same location a couple of weeks ago.

Walmart corporate spokesman Charles Crowson said the company is going to be working to get results and will be reaching out to Cox to make sure she is on the mend.

He also said the store will be reviewing its security policies to make sure customers stay safe.

Anyone with information about what happened Saturday is urged to call Holly Hill police at 386-248-9475.

