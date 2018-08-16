Woman rushes to help man dragged by car

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman rushed to help as a man was dragged while trying to hold on to his car.

"He was on the floor. He screamed at me, 'Call the police,'" Maria Guisao said.

Guisao said she was driving home into the Regency Gardens condominiums around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was about to park when she noticed two men in a physical fight in the parking lot, in front of a black car.

"The guy was outside, holding onto the handle. The gentleman inside, he reversed. He dragged the guy all on the floor," Guisao said. "I was, like, 'Oh, my God. This guy is going to run over him.'"

That's when Guisao said the suspect sped off out of the complex in the man's car, leaving him struggling in the road in pretty bad shape.

"At the speed he was going, he got a bloody face," Guisao said. "He told me, 'Oh, he choked me with a belt and that's how I guess he got a hold of my car.' I said, 'Did you know this guy?' and he was, like, 'No, I didn't know him.'"

Police said the suspect and the vehicle are still out there.

