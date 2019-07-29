Woman's body found severely decomposed in bathtub, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - Police said a woman who was found dead in a Tavares apartment Friday had been there for at least a week, decomposing in the bathtub.

Tavares police Sgt. Sarah Coursey estimated that 23-year-old Amery Liampas' body had been in the bathtub for seven to 10 days, meaning she was too severely decomposed for first responders to see any immediate cause of trauma.

A medical examiner will determine Liampas' cause of death.

Authorities said they were called to the Tava Dora Motel & Apartments around 6 p.m. Friday due to complaints of a foul odor. They found Liampas dead and a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Coursey on Monday could not provide information about the man's injuries or identity. Detectives have not yet been able to interview him.

An offiicer at the scene was exposed to a powdery substance that was initially thought to possibly be fentanyl but now police believe it was a cleaning product used to cover up the smell of the body. That officer was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

