Woman says $20,000 in jewelry stolen from her Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jodi Santiago is stepping up home security after she says more than $20,000 in jewelry was stolen from her home.

Santiago was at work when she was alerted to someone breaking in.



She uses Ring home security cameras and has one located outside her side door and another camera inside of her jewelry chest.

The day of the break-in, the Ring cameras recorded two people looking into her home.

Santiago said her neighbors in the Greenpointe at Meadow Woods neighborhood have also experienced break-ins.

She told WKMG the thieves took jewelry, video gaming systems and other valuable items from her home.

Santiago said she filed an incident report with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

