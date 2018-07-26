Woman says man molested her disabled daughter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested for destruction of evidence after officials said they caught him attempting to wipe evidence off himself following accusations of molestation.

On July 10, the mother of a girl said she walked into her daughter’s room to find her daughter, who has the developmental age of a 6- to 8-year-old, standing without a diaper on. The girl always wears a diaper because she lacks bladder control.

She reported that Taleek Mitchell was on his hands and knees at the foot of the bed, wearing only sandals and shorts. She then accused Mitchell of molesting her daughter, at which point he denied the allegations and left the home.

Officers said that, when they arrived at the home, the girl acted nervous and was withdrawn. Though the mother said she had not witnessed sexual activity between her daughter and Mitchell, she was suspicious because her daughter behaved oddly around Mitchell — much as she had acted when the mother had walked into the room.

Special Victims Unit detectives gathered evidence, including the diaper the girl had been wearing.

During the investigation, Mitchell arrived at the home and said he would go to Orlando Police Headquarters, according to a police report.

Detectives said they left Mitchell in an interview room to go and get swabs to gather his DNA and, after they left the room, they witnessed him — from another room with a live surveillance monitor — pour water onto a tissue, reach into his shorts and vigorously scrub his genitals.

Officers said they were able to collect a DNA sample, but results from the sample were not released.

Investigators said they returned to the scene and gathered several articles, including the girl’s diaper and Mitchell’s phone.

Police said Mitchell was arrested for destruction of evidence, and they believe he was intentionally trying to destroy any DNA evidence that would incriminate him in the investigation.

He was taken into custody without incident.

