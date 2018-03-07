Woman says white liquid doused on car in downtown Orlando traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman said her car was doused with white liquid on her way to work Tuesday morning as she made her way through the construction zone in downtown Orlando.

Kelly Ann Knai told News 6 she was traveling toward downtown, and as she went under the 408 overpass, the liquid came raining down on top of her car.

"Paint," she said. "White paint is all over my new car. I've never had a new car before, and now it’s covered in paint."

She told News 6 she put her car through two car washes, but there is still some residue left on her front grill and under her windshield wipers.

"Do I have to call the city or the county? Who do I call? " she asked.

News 6 worked to get results for Knai.

The Florida Department of Transportation provided a website they said drivers can use to file a claim if their vehicle has sustained damage on I-4.

