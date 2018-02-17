Man shoots girlfriend outside Casselberry apartment complex, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting a woman Saturday at an apartment complex in Seminole County is in custody, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Police said they were called just before 11 a.m. to the Regency Oaks Apartments, where the incident reportedly took place.

"What I heard when we were in the apartment, me and my 17-year-old son, you can hear the gunshots," Ted Vader said.

Vader had just moved to the apartment complex Friday and woke up to the scene Saturday morning.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene, according to police.

Officers said the suspect, John Murray, 29, was her boyfriend and surrendered without incident.

According to the press release, the couple had been arguing in their apartment before going outside. That's where investigators said Murray shot his girlfriend several times.

"The neighbor that lives above me said it was her best friend that got shot and her two kids were seeing the whole thing." Vader said.

Murray was booked into the Seminole County Jail. As for the victim, police have not released her name yet.

