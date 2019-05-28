19-year-old woman shot in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg late Monday in Deltona, deputies said.

The shooting was reported on Little Farms Court near Elkcam Boulevard.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies said the woman was shot in a garage while she was with some frieneds.

The victim told deputies that the shooting was accidental and she did not want to press charges.

Officials said the woman's friends were not at the home when deputies arrived.

No other details have been released.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.