Woman shot, killed outside Ocala home, police say

Police investigate fatal shooting in residential neighborhood

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

OCALA, Fla. - A woman was shot to death Wednesday night in a residential neighborhood in Ocala, and a suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

Ocala police said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Southeast Fourth Street.

Police said neighbors heard up to three gunshots.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The name of the woman, whom police believe is in her 20s, has not been released.

Detectives gathered evidence overnight and worked on getting search warrants for a nearby home and a vehicle.

