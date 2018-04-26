Woman shot, killed outside Ocala home, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A woman was shot to death Wednesday night in a residential neighborhood in Ocala, and a suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

Ocala police said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Southeast Fourth Street.

Police said neighbors heard up to three gunshots.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The name of the woman, whom police believe is in her 20s, has not been released.

Detectives gathered evidence overnight and worked on getting search warrants for a nearby home and a vehicle.

Police say a woman was shot to death outside a Ocala neighborhood last night. They are now looking for her killer. A live report coming up in minutes @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NS5ORGyRWx — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 26, 2018

HOMICIDE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: We are investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of SE 4th Street, at approximately 10:30 p.m. The female victim has not been positively identified, but is believed to be 20-25 years of age. More information will be released within the hour. pic.twitter.com/cyrkbLRAkx — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 26, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.