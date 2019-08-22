Woman shot outside home won't cooperate with deputies, officials say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 26-year-old woman was shot late Wednesday in Orange County, but no one is cooperating with authorities conducting an investigation, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of Le Havre Boulevard in Pine Hills.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home after shots were heard in the area.

Deputies said they discovered a shooting scene in the driveway of the home, but residents and guests would not provide any information to aid in the investigation.

The shooting victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by a friend, deputies said.

"She, too, was not fully cooperative, but the investigation is ongoing," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.