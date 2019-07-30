Woman shot outside Orange County extended stay motel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is recovering after being shot outside an Orange County motel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told deputies she was standing outside the WoodSpring Orlando East extended stay at 216 South Goldenrod Road early Tuesday when she was hit by a bullet fired from a vehicle.

She was rushed to Orange Regional Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to be OK, deputies said.

Authorities have not released information about any possible suspects or suspect vehicles.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.