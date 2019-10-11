News

Woman shot while sitting in car at Orange County apartments

Deputies investigate shooting on Fairwood Way

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A woman is shot in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was shot early Friday while sitting in her car at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting was reported on Fairwood Way, but the woman drove to the nearby Southern Oaks Apartments to get help, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not known if the woman was targeted or if she was struck by a stray bullet.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

