Woman smiling in mugshot set to face judge

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly one year after 45-year-old Angenette Marie Welk was involved in a deadly drunken driving crash, the family of 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston, who was killed in the collision, is turning the tragedy into a teachable moment.

"My mother was senselessly and recklessly taken from me," Keonna Sciacca said.

Sciacca said she plans to put the mangled and crushed vehicle her mother was in on display in front of the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, ahead of Welk's sentencing.

"The only technically positive thing that can come from this case is making sure that it's well known about drunk driving," Sciacca said.

On May 10, Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Welk, who's also known as Angenette Missett, and charged her with DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI with property damage. Troopers said Welk failed to brake, rear-ending Clarkston.

"To look at the way the car got demolished from this it makes you think, there isn't anyone that's seen it and stepped back and go oh my gosh," Sciacca said.

Sciacca said the mugshot of Welk flashing a grin following the crash that sparked anger and was circulated online is what upset Sciacca the most.

"I mean she laughs, at a time like that you know what you are up against, what you've caused and watched it," Sciacca said.

After the sentencing, Sciacca said she plans to donate the car to area schools where it can be used as an example to students about the dangers of drunken driving.

Welk's charges were upgraded to DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.



