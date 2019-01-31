Woman snatches baby walking next to her mother, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A woman was arrested Wednesday in Casselberry on allegations of grabbing a baby who was walking next to her mother.

Rita Ramirez, 39, of Sanford, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor under the age of 13, according to a Casselberry police report.

Police said the mother left the Hollywood Beauty Institute, where she was applying to become a student, and her 10-month-old daughter was walking next to her. A woman, later identified by police as Ramirez, was walking toward them and grabbed the girl, police said.

The mother was able to take back her daughter and ran back into the Hollywood Beauty Institute, but Ramirez followed them and continued to try to kidnap the child, according to police.

Two employees helped the woman and told Ramirez to leave the business, police said.

The woman and her baby were escorted to her car, where she called 911, according to authorities.

A witness said she saw Ramirez "grab" the baby and the mother was able to "yank" her daughter back, according to officials.

Police located Ramirez, who was arrested and taken to jail.

When officers asked Ramirez why she took the child, she said, "I'm sorry. I don't know why I did it," according to police.

Ramirez was being held on no bond at the Seminole County Jail.

