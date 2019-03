OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday on allegatons of stabbing his girlfriend several times during a fight inside an Ocala home.

Police said David Wilson attacked his girlfriend at a home on SW 7th Street.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with injuries to her face and head, police said. She was listed in stable condition.

Wilson faces charges of attempted murder and resisting arrest.

