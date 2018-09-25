Woman steals bricks from Old Brick Road to build fireplace, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman looking for a particular shade of brick to build a fire place in her Bunnell home needed supplies, so she decided to take them from a historic Flagler County brick road, according to deputies.

According to the arrest report, an off-duty Flagler County sergeant saw Jennifer Schlobohm, 45, taking photographs of bricks on North Old Dixie Highway, which is known as Old Brick Road. The sergeant noticed several holes in the road where bricks appeared to be missing.

According to Floridatraveler.com, the road was completed in 1916 and is part of the few remaining portions of the original Dixie Highway.

The off-duty officer asked Schlobohm if she was taking bricks and she said she was looking for a "specific color for her fireplace she is building in her house," according to the report.

The suspect left in her Cadillac Escalade, however, not before the off-duty officer got her plate number.

Later when the sergeant started their shift, they saw Schlobohm driving on North Old Dixie Highway to County Road 205 and pulled her over for questioning.

The sergeant found several bricks in the back seat of the Escalade, according to the report. There are multiple signs on Old Brick Road stating "Removing Bricks is Illegal, violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Schlobohm told the deputy she saw the signs.

A passenger in Schlobohm's vehicle said she told him that Old Brick Road is pretty and wanted to show him the road, according to the report. The passenger later admitted to the deputy he knew she was taking bricks, but didn't think anything of it.

The damage to the historic roadway will cost an estimated $1,500 to repair, according to the report. Each brick is worth about $50, officials said.

Schlobohm was placed under arrest for grand theft and criminal mischief. She was booked into the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

