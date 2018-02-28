Woman struck, killed while directing driver in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was directing a driver down a dirt path was struck and killed by that driver Tuesday afternoon, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 58-year-old Daytona Beach woman, whose name was not given, was directing Hugh Bonafield, 56, in a Honda, down a dirt path near the intersection of Avenue K and Oak Street.

Bonafield told troopers he lost sight of the woman and struck her with the vehicle.

FHP officials said the woman died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

