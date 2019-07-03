Woman dies after suffering mystery brain injury

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who suffered a brain injury during a morning bike ride has died.

Investigators were asking for the community’s help after Emma Ramirez, 44, was brought to a hospital after suffering from an unknown injury.

Authorities say that on June 21 at 7:05 a.m., Ramirez left Sand Lake apartment complex off Latrec Avenue to go for a bike ride.

During her ride to Westgate Resorts, authorities say Ramirez suffered some sort of injury and security called Orange County Fire Rescue.

Ramirez was transported to Orlando Regional Hospital. While there, medical staff determined Ramirez had suffered a brain injury. That injury placed her in a coma.

Detectives were looking for anyone who might have seen Ramirez during her bike ride. Authorities were unaware of how Ramirez might have been injured.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday saying,

"Sadly, we were informed this morning that Emma Ramirez passed away last night (Tuesday)."

Ramirez died just over a week after she was diagnosed with the mystery brain injury and fell into a coma.



