Woman threatens to shoot 80-year-old victim during attempted carjacking, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after she threatened to shoot an 80-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking at a local Burger King Thursday morning, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at about 10 a.m. at the fast food restaurant on 3788 S. Orlando Dr.

The 80-year-old victim stopped to get breakfast when suspect Michelle Shockley approached her in the parking lot and demanded she hand over her keys or else she would shoot, according to a news release.

Police said Shockley grabbed the victim when she refused to hand over the keys, causing them both to fall to the ground.

A Burger King employee saw what was happening and came outside to help the victim and Shockley ran away to a nearby gas station where she was arrested minutes later, according to authorities.

Shockley was charged with robbery-carjacking (attempted) and one count of battery on a person 65 or older.

