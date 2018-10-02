Woman threw cayenne pepper in faces of daughter's bullies, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - A woman who says her daughter was being bullied at a Cocoa elementary school was arrested after police said she threw cayenne pepper at her daughter's accused bullies.

Simmone James, 46, told police she went to the Cambridge Elementary School principal, the school resources officer and the Brevard County Superintendent's Office before taking matters into her own hands.

Cocoa police said James took a mixture of cayenne pepper and threw it on two girls, 8 and 11 years old, she said were bullying her daughter. According to the police report, the victims came to the front office holding their eyes and screaming.

James was arrested on Monday and is charged with two counts of child abuse, battery and disruption of school functions.

