Woman accused of luring man to his death to be sentenced

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman convicted of luring a man to his death in Osceola County is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Victoria Rios was convicted of first-degree murder and armed burglary for her role in the crime.

Investigators said Rios promised to have sex with club promoter Eric Roopnarine in 2013, but when she showed up to his home, two men with her robbed and killed him.

The men charged with carrying out the attack are both serving prison sentences.

Rios' sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

