Woman who tried to save 9-year-old girl from house fire dies from injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who was severely burned while trying to rescue a 9-year-old girl from a house fire has died, according to family members.

Kevin Howard said his mother, Ingrid Howard, died Thursday after the July 8 fire that left her with burns over 30 percent of her body. She was burned while trying to save 9-year-old Siyah Johnson, who she considered her granddaughter.

Ingrid Howard underwent surgery after the fire to treat the third-degree burns on her torso and neck. Doctors worried that her condition might deteriorate.

Kevin Howard said his mother was burned through to her muscle tissue. He said that he and the rest of the family tried to stay strong during the ordeal.

Siyah was the daughter of Kevin Howard's ex-girlfriend and Ingrid Howard gained custody of her and her brother, Sion, 10 years ago and raised them.

"Day in, day out, her life revolved around those kids and I'm just sad," Kevin Howard said. "The disaster, the devastation, the tragedy."

The fire happened just before 6 a.m at the family's Lescot Lane home in Orlando. Sion made it out of the home and told neighbors about the fire.

