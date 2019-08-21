Woman wins battle against carjacker in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was carjacked early Wednesday at an Orange County gas station, deputies said.

The carjacking was reported at 1:11 a.m. at the Circle K on Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the woman left her car running while she went into the store and then heard the engine rev.

Deputies said the woman ran out of the store, jumped in the passenger seat and found an unknown man, about 18 years old, in the driver's seat.

The carjacker drove away with the woman in the car and they fought for control of her vehicle, deputies said. After struggling over the steering wheel, the culprit bailed out of the vehicle, and the victim drove home, officials said.

Dispatchers told News 6 that the woman is pregnant and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but deputies said "there was nothing to indicate that she is."

The assailant has not been located.

No other details, including a description of the culprit, have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.