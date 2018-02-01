Woman with kids in car hits stop sign while eluding authorities, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A woman who had two children in the car when she crashed into a stop sign while trying to avoid a traffic stop said she fled from authorities because she knew her license was suspended, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy saw a red Nissan Altima driving southbound on Providence Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and found that the registered owner, 28-year-old Shamekia McKinzie, had a suspended license, the affidavit said.

When the deputy realized McKinzie was the driver, he followed the vehicle as it went into a bank parking lot and then back onto Providence Boulevard, according to the report.

Authorities said McKinzie accelerated when she saw the deputy activate the lights on his patrol car and continued to speed and illegally pass other vehicles as the deputy trailed behind.

The deputy lost sight of McKinzie in traffic then was notified of a crash involving a red vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a stop sign on Providence Boulevard and Clayton Drive, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they determined that it was McKinzie who hit the stop sign. Authorities found her at her home nearby and asked her to come outside.

Two small children who had been in the vehicle during the incident were crying, officials said. One child said he bumped his head because McKinzie was driving so fast, the other child would not speak to authorities, according to the report.

Deputies said McKinzie told them that she sped away from the deputy because she knew her license was suspended.

She was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, two counts of child abuse, driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

