Woman's body found in retention pond near Clear Lake, Orlando police say

A woman's body was found in Clear Lake on April 9, 2018, Orlando police said.

A woman's body was found in a retention pond behind a business near Clear Lake in Orlando on Monday afternoon, officials with the Orlando Police Department said.

The body was found in behind a business at 1628 Camebur Drive near Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard.

A man working in the area told News 6 he was dumping his garbage in the dumpster just before 1 p.m. and smelled something awful. He saw buzzards flying around and, when he looked behind the dumpster, he saw what he thought was a body in the water.

The worker said the body was found partially in a garbage can and was naked from the waist down.

Orange County medical examiners were at the scene and a dive team was sent in to retrieve the body, investigators said.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said it is unknown if the death is suspicious.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that the body was found in Clear Lake. Police later clarified the victim was found in a retention pond near Clear Lake, not Clear Lake itself.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.