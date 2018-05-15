Woman in 20s found shot to death in Deltona home, sheriff says

DELTONA, Fla. - The investigation of a suspicious death is underway after a woman in her mid-20s was found shot to death in a residential area of Deltona on Monday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is taking place at 2008 Dearing Ave.

An electrician came to the house about 5 p.m. and found the door ajar, said Andrew Gant, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The electrician yelled inside, but no one answered.

Then, the woman was found dead in the home. Officials waited for a search warrant to enter the residence, Gant said.

Investigators are looking for someone in connection with the woman’s death, but didn’t release any details on that person’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

