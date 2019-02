ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach police are looking for two women who they say stole 10 iPhones, 15 iPads and 15 Apple watches from a Walmart on Saturday.

Surveillance video showed the two women enter the store around 4:16 a.m. and go to the electronics department where the woman wearing a green shirt used a tool to pry open one side of a locked cabinet located behind the register counter, according to the report.

Police said the other woman then removed two iPhone 7S Pluses, two iPhone 7s, three iPhone 6Ss, two iPhone 6S Pluses and one iPhone 6S and put them in a plastic tote bag.

The women left the store with the phones then returned a short time later and opened the other side of the same locked cabinet to remove 14 Apple watches and 15 Apple iPads and placed them in the plastic tote bag, the report said.

Police said the women left in a white vehicle with $16,876 worth of stolen electronics.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.