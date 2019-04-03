Women arrested in Melbourne on prostitution charges

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Undercover Melbourne police officers arrested three women on charges that they were offering sex for cash.

Acting on tips and focusing on the longstanding problem of prostitution in and around the south Melbourne and Eau Gallie areas, the undercover officers posed as "johns" during the operation carried out Friday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"It's been pretty constant," said Cmdr. Marc Claycomb, of the Melbourne Police Department. "Unfortunately, when you have the nexus of drugs, you have the crime that goes with it, including prostitution."

Police arrested Season Miles, 39, Sharlett Williams, 35, and Zurianne Alford, 26. They were charged with prostitution, records show. Miles and Williams were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

The sting focused on the streets in and around U.S. 1 and Jernigan Avenue. The women were booked into the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes.

Season Miles.

Sharlett Williams.

Zurianne S Alford.

