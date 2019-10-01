Women carjack 95-year-old man who agreed to give them ride, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women carjacked a 95-year-old man who agreed to give them a ride when they asked for one, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim was at a Save A Lot store on Sept. 22 when two women, later identified as Amber Harrison and Emily Subers, approached him to ask for a ride. The man agreed to drive them to a Walmart, but the women wouldn't get out of the vehicle when they arrived, according to the report.

Instead, the women "smoked dope" for about 30 minutes, then asked the victim to drive them to his home so they could sleep, records show.

Deputies said he refused, at which point Harrison started pushing him because she wanted to drive.

The victim let Harrison drive his gold Ford sedan to Rock Springs. When they arrived at a trailer park, the victim told Harrison and Subers they needed to get out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Harrison said she'd only get out of the vehicle if the victim did and Subers removed the keys from the ignition, authorities said.

The trio fought for control of the keys and the man had to get out of the vehicle to escape the attack when he started bleeding, records show.

The report said the women then drove away in the victim's vehicle.

On Sept. 25, a deputy who was on patrol said he spotted the vehicle on Golf Club Parkway and Silver Star Road and noticed Harrison and Subers inside.

Deputies said they surrounded the vehicle and arrested the two women after they stopped at a gas station on Pine Hills Road.

Both women face charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing in a conveyance.

