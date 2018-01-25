Video shows women's arrest after Volusia bank robbery

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Two unsuccessful bank robbers were busted Wednesday after Orange City police say they walked right out the front door and into handcuffs.

Police responded to an active robbery at Regions Bank on Enterprise Road at 11:07 a.m. involving two women who displayed a gun, later determined to be a paintball gun, and demanded cash from employees, according to Orange City Police Department officials.

Police said Tiffany Ann Fleming, 35, walked into the lobby and asked to speak with the assistant manager as Tanya Marrison, 41, acted as the lookout. While speaking with the management police said Fleming showed the barrel of the paintball gun and asked for money. The assistant manager was able to alert police and her employees by activating a silent alarm before Fleming could get any money, police said.

Authorities quickly surrounded the bank with the assistance of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. As the two women tried to make their getaway out the bank's front entrance, they were immediately arrested, police said.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter video appears to show two women walking out the front door and authorities ordering them on the ground as they approach their car.

Fleming is charged with armed robbery and forgery, and Morrison is charged as a principal to armed robbery. They were both booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and held without bail.

