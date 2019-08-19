Women left children outside of bar while they drank, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two women are accused of leaving two children alone outside a club so they could drink, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a witness found the two children alone about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard and Grandview Avenue, an area known for criminal activity.

The witness said Jessica Jones, 41, and Nicole Daquila, 22, left the children so they could drink at Razzle's Nightclub, according to the report.

Police said that as they were investigating and attempting to track down the suspects, the women walked out of the club and one of the children starting screaming to get their attention.

The women admitted to leaving the children alone, with Jones stating she did it because "she is a single mom, working two jobs and it had been a long week," the affidavit said.

Jones and Daquila were arrested on charges of child neglect without great harm.

The children's ages were not released.

