Jury to begin deliberating Woodward double murder case

VIERA, Fla. - William Woodward could be seen exchanging smiles with his attorneys as they conferred before the jury entered the courtroom Tuesday. He kept his eyes cast down and at times closed, his lips pursed, as the prosecutor rose and began to argue before jurors that Woodward should be convicted of killing two of his neighbors.

It was the start of closing arguments Tuesday morning as both prosecutors and the defense attempted to sway the jury in the trial phase of the death penalty case, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Prosecutors spoke for more than two hours, saying Woodward, 50, shot three of his neighbors — two of whom died — on Labor Day 2012 after what defense attorneys say was a constant campaign of harassment. Woodward could face the death penalty for first-degree murder.

The jury could also convict Woodward on lesser charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Humbree and Picior.

"We're not suggesting that" no harassment happened between the neighbors, Assistant State Attorney Bill Respess said toward the conclusion of his closing arguments about 10 a.m. Tuesday. "What we're suggesting is nothing was happening at the time he chose to use force. He was a vigilante. He was going to take justice in his own hands."

"He had the responsibility to react appropriately and he didn't," Respess said.

The case could be turned over to the 12-member jury, plus six alternates, Tuesday. The jurors will decide whether Woodward is guilty of two charges: first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and one charge of attempted first-degree murder in the deaths of Gary Hembree and Roger Picior and the wounding of Bruce "Tim" Blake in Titusville.

Defense attorneys say that video surveillance captured some of the emotional abuse, including threats from neighbors to harm Woodward's family over several weeks leading up to the shootings.

One video also depicts Woodward creeping from his Titusville home toward his neighbors before firing several rounds, prosecutors reported. Woodward then went back to his home, sat in a lawn chair and waited for Titusville police to arrive.

Woodward told authorities he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors told the jury that their decision would hinge on if they thought the shooting was justified or criminal, adding that Woodward's own statements to police showed that it was criminal.

"When you hunt down an enemy, patience is a virtue," Respess quoted Woodward as saying to police during the investigation.

