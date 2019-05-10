Work crew saves emaciated, abandoned dog in Lake County

LEESBURG, Fla. - Members of a work crew are being credited for springing into action to save an emaciated pit bull that had been abandoned.

Matthew Dexter and Aaron Cates, who work for the Lake County Public Works Maintenace Operations department, were mowing grass Tuesday along Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg when they spotted the weak, thin dog in the area.

They held her back to prevent her from getting hit by a car while they called Lake County Animal Shelter to pick her up. When the dog arrived at the shelter, she weighed only 22 pounds.

The dog, now named Glory, received emergency medical care thanks to a partnership with Pit Sisters, Inc. in Jacksonville. Veterinarians gave her fluids and supportive care as she recuperated.

Glory is now eating, drinking and gaining her strength back thanks to Dexter, Cates and the shelter staff.

"I know we have a great group of employees, but this week, I found out we have a couple of heroes," said Lake County Road Operations Division Manager Lori Koontz.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.