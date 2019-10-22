Worker airlifted from Merritt Island construction site

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island worker was hospitalized after being hit by the door of a vehicle at a construction site, according to Brevard County fire officials.

Officials said the vehicle was moving with its toolbox door open when the worker was struck by the door at the construction site in the 3500 block of North Courtenay Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

The worker was airlifted to the trauma center of a nearby hospital after suffering severe cuts from the door, fire rescue crews said. Details on the worker's condition were not immediately available.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

