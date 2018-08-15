Worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A 61-year-old man was killed early Wednesday after falling into a vat of oil at an energy facility near Disney property, Orange County sheriffs' deputies said.

The fatal industrial accident was reported at 12:17 a.m. at 2010 South Service Lane in Bay Lake.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the man and a coworker were emptying oil and grease byproduct from a tractor-trailer into a vat.

The 61-year-old was standing on a grate when he slipped and fell into the vat, deputies said. His coworker tried to pull him out but was unable, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said fumes from the byproduct overwhelmed the man, who slipped further into the vat. The coworker could not help him because of the fumes, deputies said.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department pulled the man's body from the vat.

The victim's name has not been released.

Disney said the victim worked for Harvest Power, a Massachusets-based company that specializes in converting food waste and yard waste into biofuel, compost, mulch and fertilizer. A Harvest Power representative said the company's Orlando location recycles organic waste for the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

"This was a tragic accident. We’re all deeply saddened by the loss of this coworker. We are in shock and grief, and figuring out what happened," said Meredith Sorensen, Harvest Power spokeswoman.

An investigation is ongoing.

