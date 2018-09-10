Workers draining retention pond find body, Orange County deputies say

A body was found in a retention pond on Silver Star Road on Sept. 10, 2018.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County employees draining a retention pond on Silver Star Road Monday morning found a body in the water, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found at about 10:46 a.m. at 6101 Silver Star Road.

Deputies said the adult's body was fully clothed. The cause of death, identity and sex of the deceased has not been released.

The body was taken to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

A death investigation is underway.

