Local expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties

ORLANDO, Fla. – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently announced their decision to take a step back from their senior royal duties, leaving the world with a lot of questions.

The couple -- who married in 2018 and welcomed their first-born son, Archie, in 2019 -- shared their decision to split their time between the U.K. and North America on social media earlier this week, taking many by surprise, including their own family.

The pair also said they plan to become financially independent, while still offering their full support to Her Majesty The Queen.

Their decision has made headlines all over the world, with many wondering what led up to it and what it could mean for their future.

To answer some of those questions, Dr. Jana Mathews, an associate professor of English at Rollins College, joined the News 6 at 9 a.m. team Monday to discuss the couple’s history-making decision. Mathews’ research and teaching focus on the literature and culture of medieval and early modern England.

