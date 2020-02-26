Spain cancels Plácido Domingo´s part in two opera dates

MADRID – The Spanish government has canceled the participation of tenor Plácido Domingo in Madrid’s La Zarzuela light opera theater in May in light of the latest developments in the sexual misconduct allegations against the legendary singer.

The decision Wednesday comes a day after the U.S. union representing opera performers said its investigators found that the accounts from 27 people showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by the singer spanning at least two decades when he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera.

Domingo then issued a statement saying: “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience.”

The union’s investigation was the first of two independent inquiries launched after multiple women accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abusing his power in two AP stories published last year. The second inquiry, still ongoing, was launched by LA Opera, where Domingo had been general director since 2003 before resigning in October.