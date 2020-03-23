Ontario to close all non-essential businesses

TORONTO, ONT – Canada's most populous province said Monday it is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the order will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will be in place for at least 14 days.

Ford said he will release the list of businesses that will be allowed to stay open, but food will remain on the grocery store shelves and people will still have access to medication.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said, "Enough is enough. Go home and stay home."

Trudeau said staying at home is a duty and said the government will enforce it if necessary. He said those who are not doing their part are putting at risk everyone else, including the eventual recovery of the economy and the well-being of millions of Canadians.

He called images of people out enjoying the sunshine in large groups is "extremely concerning."

Trudeau also endorsed the decision by the Canadian Olympic Committee to not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless they're postponed for a year.

He also said Canada had won approval to send more planes to bring Canadians home from Peru, Morocco, Spain, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Trudeau made the comments outside his residence while in self isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus.