One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital

Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has shot two people in front of a hospital in Paris and the attacker fled on a motorcycle. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire Monday near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.

Paris police said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.

Police had no other immediate details.