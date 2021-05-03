The Latest: Australia expands vaccinations to 50 and older

A municipal worker fumigates as supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party wait outside a vote counting center in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Preliminary voting trends released by India's electoral body on Sunday indicate Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hindu nationalist party failed to make gains in four recent state elections, a sign his political strength may be slipping as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

SYDNEY — Australia has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include all people 50 and older.

Until Monday, eligibility had been limited, in most cases, to people 70 and older, as well as those with frontline jobs or medical conditions.

Health authorities say AstraZeneca shots for those 50 and older will be available immediately at special clinics, although people will have to wait another couple of weeks before they can get the shots at the clinics of their regular doctors.

Australia’s vaccine rollout has been running far behind schedule, in part because Europe temporarily blocked some vaccine exports. About 2.3 million vaccine doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Russia lags behind others in its COVID-19 vaccination drive

— Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture Sputnik vaccine as demand soars

