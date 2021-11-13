Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border

Belarusian servicemen control the situation while migrants get humanitarian aid as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Thousands of people from Middle Eastern nations devastated by conflict have been trying to slip into the European Union. They are using a backdoor that was surreptitiously opened by Belarus a few months ago. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP)

WARSAW – Polish police said Saturday that the body of a young Syrian man was found in the woods near the border with Belarus, the latest victim in a political standoff at the European Union's eastern border.

The regime in Minsk has for months been encouraging illegal migration across the border into the EU nations of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. All three countries are reinforcing their borders, seeking to block the newly opened migration route, and the situation is growing more dangerous as winter approaches.

Police said the body was found a day earlier near the village of Wólka Terechowska. They said the exact cause of death could not be determined.

It brings the death toll now to at least nine reported victims in the migration encouraged by Belarus' longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

Many of the migrants are from Syria, Iraq, or elsewhere in the Middle East, people seeking to flee conflict and hopelessness for the prospect of better lives in Europe.

After the large migration into Europe in 2015, Europe has been reinforcing its borders to discourage the new arrivals. Still, every year, tens of thousands try to get in, embarking on dangerous and sometimes deadly journeys by sea and land.

Since the summer, thousands have been lured by what appeared to be a new and easier way to slip into Europe, through Belarus.

The EU accuses Lukashenko of creating the artificial route in order to retaliate for sanctions against his regime imposed after an election in 2020 widely viewed as flawed and a harsh crackdown on internal dissent that followed.