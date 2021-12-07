Burundi says prison fire kills 38 inmates in Gitega

In this image made from video, security forces and others gather outside the scene of a fire at a prison in Gitega, Burundi Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Burundi's government says 38 prisoners have been killed in the fire Tuesday morning at the overcrowded prison, with more than 60 other people injured and the death toll could rise. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI – Burundi’s government says 38 prisoners have been killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Gitega, the country’s political capital.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths. More than 60 other people have been injured and the death toll could rise.

The prison in Gitega is overcrowded with more than 1,500 inmates in cells designed to hold 400, according to local reports.