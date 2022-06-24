UK Conservatives lose 2 elections in blow to PM Johnson

Labour candidate Simon Lightwood speaks to media, after winning the Wakefield by-election, following the by-election count at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, West Yorkshire Friday, June 24, 2022. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan following his conviction for sexual assault. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative party suffered a heavy double blow as voters rejected the Tories in two by-elections.

In the the southwestern constituency of Tiverton and Honiton, the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Conservative majority to win, while the main opposition Labour Party reclaimed Wakefield in northern England.

The contests, triggered by the resignations of Conservatives hit by scandals, offered voters the chance to give their verdict on the prime minister just weeks after 41% of his own MPs cast their ballots against him

Losing both special elections will increase jitters among restive Conservatives who already worry the ebullient but erratic and divisive Johnson is no longer an electoral asset.