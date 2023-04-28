British military says ship comes under attack off Yemen

(Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

DUBAI – A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances, a British military organization said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides support to ships across the Mideast, said the attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country's far east near the border with Oman.

It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel, with three boats chasing after it.

There was no additional information immediately available.

There have been incidents in the past off Yemen, though Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.