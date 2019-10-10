World's Biggest Bounce House coming to Central Florida for two weekends

An inflatable theme park deemed the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is coming to Central Florida for two weekends.

You'll be able to have a bouncing good time when Big Bounce American brings its tour to Osceola Heritage Park Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 25-27.

In the 10,000 square feet of bounce house, there are ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, a live DJ, dancing, competitions and more.

That's not all. In addition to the largest bounce house, there will be a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named the Giant and a space-theme wonderland called airSpace.

Tickets start at $17 for a three-hour pass to the event. The world's biggest bounce house is a timed session but the other attractions offer unlimited access.

When purchasing tickets, you can choose between a toddler session, junior session, bigger kid session or adults only.

